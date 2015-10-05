Sad news: Kyler Robinson, a Washington State University student and brother of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, died over the weekend. It is implied on social media that Kyler took his own life.
We hate reporting this. It seems to happen all too often that a person who seems to have it all on the outside is struggling on the inside. Suicide is not the answer. If you or someone you know is thinking about hurting themselves, there are so many resources available to you.
Kyler was an honor student and obviously a big loss to the WSU community.
Our thoughts are with Kyler’s friends and family.