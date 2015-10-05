Sad news: Kyler Robinson, a Washington State University student and brother of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, died over the weekend. It is implied on social media that Kyler took his own life.

We hate reporting this. It seems to happen all too often that a person who seems to have it all on the outside is struggling on the inside. Suicide is not the answer. If you or someone you know is thinking about hurting themselves, there are so many resources available to you.

Kyler was an honor student and obviously a big loss to the WSU community.

Lost a member of our family today. Rest easy Kyler #PhiTilIDie pic.twitter.com/FCBI2vI8Br — Tommy Krahn (@TommyKrahn) October 5, 2015

We are greatly sorrowed by the loss of our Brother yesterday. Rest easy Kyler. You will be missed by us all. In coelo quies est — WSU Phi Delta Theta (@WSUPhiDelts) October 5, 2015

Kyler was always so much fun to be around. He never failed to make anyone laugh, I'll always remember him this way pic.twitter.com/TbJghCIp06 — Emily McKnight (@EmilyMcKnight17) October 5, 2015

https://twitter.com/rbauman4/status/650865707912073216

https://twitter.com/daniellewinden/status/650856625176100864

https://twitter.com/mikaelarhansen/status/650819616273358848

Our thoughts are with Kyler’s friends and family.