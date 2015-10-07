I swear, the band, Twenty One Pilots, gives me more and more reasons to hate them with each passing day.

In this past July, Twenty One Pilots posted several videos of the band members dangling their phones in anxiety-inducing situations. These videos went viral recently and their fans are following in their footsteps. Using the hashtag, #ExtremePhonePinching, teens from around the world have uploaded themselves precariously pinching their phones in situations that will make your heart stop.

The only rules of Extreme Phone Pinching are that you must hold your phone using your thumb and forefinger only and you must hold it over a height/natural element/anything that would damage your phone upon dropping it.

This is stupid, people. It’s not worth the potential destruction of a piece of technology that costs a couple hundred dollars to replace.

You can see some examples of Extreme Phone Pinching below. Please note that they’re all from clearly very-impressionable teenagers. I understand that the whole challenge is a joke, but die-hard fans do weird sh*t for the love of their favorite band.

Can’t you hear the screams of angry parents already?

