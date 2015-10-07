We all have a few stories from college that we’re not too proud of. Usually these stories take place in a frat house basement on a Friday night, particularly at the end of a stressful midterms week. Since it’s right around that time of the semester, Jimmy Fallon decided to play a special college edition of his weekly Hashtag Game. Fallon encouraged Twitter users to share their most embarrassing stories about their weekend benders at university using the hashtag #WorstCollegeParty.

Hashtag game! Tweet out a funny or weird story about a bad party you went to in college and tag w/ #WorstCollegeParty. Could be on our show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 7, 2015

Of course, The Tonight Show host started it off with his own example. Fun fact: Jimmy attended The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York.

Had a party in my apartment and someone turned the gas stove on, then pulled off all the knobs and hid them. #WorstCollegeParty — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 7, 2015

It seems like everyone has a story (or two) to share. #WorstCollegeParty became a trending topic within an hour of Jimmy’s call out. Whether or not people actually remembered these nights or they had to be told about their actions the next day is up for debate, but the stories are pretty hilarious regardless.

Which stories will be shared on The Tonight Show are to be seen, but we browsed Twitter for some of the best worst stories out there.

