By now, you’ve probably seen the viral video of a drunk UConn student Luke Gatti demanding a food court manager provide him with jalapeño bacon mac & cheese. If you’re anything like me and completely flabbergasted by how a 19-year-old could make things escalate so quickly over some drunk eats, you’ve probably watched it three or four times in full.

The video ended in Luke Gatti getting shoved out the door in handcuffs, and now his mug shot (above, via CT.com) is available for all to see.

On top of being charged with breach of peace and criminal trespass, Gatti was expelled from University of Connecticut. Someone snapped photos of the student with his dad packing up the car on campus.

We see a lot of community college classes in his near future.

Sometimes, it’s just better to go to bed hungry.

[Photos via Barstool]