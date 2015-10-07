There are some unusual majors out there, but this one might take the cake. The next time you travel to Italy (as we all do, often), be prepared to have the following conversation.

“What are you majoring in?”

“Acting.”

“Oh, cool. Are you trying to get into theater or more like television?”

“Actually, adult films.”

Rocco Siffredi, an Italian porn actor and director better known as the “Italian Stallion” to his fans (if that is the right word for it), is starting an academy to teach aspiring adult film actors and actresses. Naturally, he’s calling it “Porn University” and everything will be documented for our viewing pleasure on the reality show Universita del Porno in Italy.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4XtME6fCWc&w=640&h=360%5D

Interested? Apparently the application process is pretty competitive – 21 aspiring porn stars were selected out of thousands of applicants hoping for Siffredi’s expertise.

Office hours must get really steamy.

[Story via New York Daily News]

[Lead image via Shutterstock]