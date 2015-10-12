Perhaps the greatest thing I’ve discovered in my past year in The Big Apple is that your delivery options aren’t just limited to Domino’s – you can get ridiculously good food from sushi to ice cream to McDonald’s brought right to your door. More than once, usually on particular rainy Sundays, I refuse to leave the apartment while I nurse my hangovers with the help of Seamless. If only this was available while I was in college…

Oh wait, now it is. At least at Plymouth University in the UK.

Plymouth student George Galbraith came up Hangover Helpers, a service that delivers from fast food places that usually don’t deliver like KFC and McDonald’s right to the bedside of college students who had a little too much fun the night before. Hey, sometimes the walk to the dining hall is just too far.

Hungover zombies simply call a number to place their order. Students can either use PayPal or hand over their cash when they receive the food. Prices of delivery are £2.50 for any order under £10 and £4 for any orders over £10. Worth every penny.

So what school is going to start the first US chapter of Hangover Helpers and become the heroes of campus?

[Story via]