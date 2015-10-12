If you’ve ever merely considered getting behind the wheel after a night out, there’s something you should see.

Families of Kyle Careford, 20, and his friend Michael Owen just said goodbye to their young boys forever. The friends took a high-speed joyride in East Sussex in the UK while high on a cocktail of drugs that ended in a crash into a church wall that killed both of them. A horrific video taken from inside the speeding car captured the entire event on tape.

Micheal appears to be navigating his friend down dark roads, repeatedly shouting out “slow down, slow down” and “come on, come on.”

At one point, Michael appears to be concerned at the speed, shouting, “Slow down Bruv, we are doing 90.” Seconds after, the camera goes black before hearing a female’s voice asking if anyone is alive to no response.

Viewer discretion is advised.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmHOewWpQ8E&w=640&h=360%5D

Now, Kyle and Michael’s families have now released the heartbreaking footage as a warning to other young drivers.

Michael’s mother Kat said, “We bring our children up teaching them right from wrong. We guide them and give them our advice and hope they listen, but once they are adults we hope they make the right choices…If all this stops one person from making the same mistake, then some good has come from showing this video. I’m hoping it will have an impact on young people and make them see that a bit of fun can have such devastating consequences.”

