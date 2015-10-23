A 19-year-old male is dead after a fight broke out about a dice game at Tennessee State University in Nashville around 11 p.m. last night.

Three others were injured in the shooting at an outdoor courtyard at the campus in Nashville. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, said Kelli Sharpe, a university spokeswoman.

The incident occurred during a gathering in which two men not enrolled at the university may have been gambling. A fistfight broke out over a game of dice, and the argument turned violent when the two men involved brought out guns. They exchanged gunfire, and one of the men died.

Again, the 19 year old who died was not enrolled at the school according to police spokesman Don Aaron, who continued, “This was an isolated shooting incident in a courtyard. There were never, we believe, any other students in danger in dormitories or elsewhere on campus.”

The three women who were wounded were innocent bystanders, but only two of them required medical attention. The women are students at the college, but their names have not been released so their families can be notified.

The gunman is still believed to be at large Friday morning, having fled the scene following the shooting last night.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

