I have some bad news for lovers of red meat. The World Health Organization (WHO) has discovered that eating processed meat raises the risk of colon cancer. Specifically, it was reported that hot dogs, ham and bacon raises the risk of colon cancer, but the organization has said that the consumption of other processed meats probably raises the risk of cancer as well.

Processed meats are defined as meat “transformed through salting, curing, fermentation, smoking or other processed to enhance flavor or improve preservation.” In short, there’s something unnatural about the meat from the get go.

However, despite the panic that you may be feeling in you chest, experts have said that the rise in risk so slight that you shouldn’t be worried about it. The report stated that while the risk is elevated only slightly by eating red meat, it should give people more reason to moderate their intake of processed meat.

You know, things they’ve been trying to tell people for years now.

The report placed processed meat into its Group 1 category, meaning that the members of the panel found “sufficient evidence” that processed meat could cause cancer. Other substances in this group include things such as alcohol and asbestos. While these substances all fall under one group, they have varying levels of hazard.

It is critical to mention that this study focused on the relationship between processed meats and colorectal cancer. However, diets high in processed red meat are linked with pancreatic and prostate cancer.

It’s not all bad, though. James Coughlin, a nutritional toxicologist, said that the panel’s conclusions were based on “weak associations.” The panel itself was divided on the issue–out of the 22 members, seven disagreed or abstained from the vote.

To summarize? Yeah, processed red meats are linked with cancer, but it’s incredibly slight. It’s just a bunch of scientists looking to make you sweat. On that note, go on, continue to eat your bacon shamelessly.

