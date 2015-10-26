Whether you like Taylor Swift‘s music or not, you can’t deny the fact that she’s a pretty awesome person.

Allison Rayburn surprised her 6-year-old daughter, Taylor with tickets to her concert on Saturday in Atlanta, GA. The little girl has been battling a rare form of kidney cancer since late April and was in the hospital on her birthday in June; she underwent surgery to remove a stage 3 tumor.

As luck would have it, these seats just so happened to be right next to Swift’s entourage, including her mom Andrea, who has also been in the news recently for battling cancer of her own; the type of cancer has not been revealed to the public.

Allison posted a photo on her Facebook page with the caption, “Taylor Swifts mom and Taylor jamming out in the audience!!:) Precious!!!”

After the concert, Andrea took little Taylor backstage to meet the pop star. The two hugged and smiled for the camera.

Since Taylor spent her birthday in the hospital we surprised her this weekend with a trip to Atlanta and Taylor Swift…

Swift is notorious for the love she has for her fans and giving back to those in need. In July, she donated 50,000 dollars to an 11-year-old girl who had to miss her concert due to treatment for Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. In late September, she donated another 50,000 dollars to her backup dancer’s infant nephew who was also diagnosed with cancer. She even recently performed a new song, “Ronan” in memory of a 3-year-old boy who died from neuroblastoma.

Basically, T-Swift has a heard of gold, and we just fell in love with her a little more.