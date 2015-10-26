It’s safe to say men can be pretty clueless, but when it comes to female contraceptives, they’ve officially met their match.

If you’ve never watched the Youtube channel, Facts., it’s about time you do so. This gem of a video on the channel asked a group of men to determine how each contraceptive works. One fella decides that a female diaphragm is actually, “a condom for a very large, but very short man”, while another compares it to a rubber popper toy that you might have used as a kid. But wait! They don’t stop there. Almost all of the guys decide that an IUD looks more like a fishing rod than something that might be up in a woman’s lady parts.

Maybe these guys are just a bunch of man-children, or perhaps they just need a good ole fashion brush-up course in sex ed. Either way, it’s giving us ladies a good laugh. Check out the Facts. video here:

[Story Via Cosmopolitan]