Move over, Miley – there’s a new face of Mac Cosmetics’ Viva Glam campaign.

Apparently Ariana Grande‘s DonutGate didn’t hurt her image enough to stop Mac from teaming up with the 22-year-old diva for a makeup collaboration. She’s already dominated the music world, and it looks like Grande is now making her mark on beauty with this Viva Glam campaign and recent fragrance.

Ariana’s line of stunning lip shades will be available January 2016.

Viva Glam products benefit Mac Cosmetics Aids Funds, meaning that 100 percent of proceeds from Ariana’s line will benefit those suffering from HIV/AIDS. Talk about looking good and feeling good.

Besides Miley Cyrus, celebrity faces for the brand have included Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott, Fergie, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.

Welcome to the club, Ariana.