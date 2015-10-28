It’s a sad day for baseball fangirls everywhere; Derek Jeter is reportedly off the market. The former New York Yankees shortstop proposed to his supermodel girlfriend, Hannah Davis (aka the woman from those annoying DIRECTV commercials), but I digress. There’s no denying that she’s flawless, albeit 16 years younger than Jeter.

According to the New York Daily News, “She already has the ring. The family is very happy because they really like him.”

The private pair has been linked since 2012 but became more public when the Victoria’s Secret model was seen cheering him on in the stands last May. Jeter, 41 retired from Major League Baseball after his 20th season in 2014.

I guess his player days are officially over. Literally.