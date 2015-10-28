An unidentified University of Michigan student reportedly posted 5,000 flyers throughout a campus building this week claiming star football player Jabrill Peppers gave her chlamydia not once, but twice within the last year.

The letter is addressed to Peppers, and the woman claims that she believed they were in a monogamous relationship at the time she is accusing him of giving her the STD.

The letter was copied 5,000 times and passed around one of the university’s main classroom buildings, Mason Hall, according to Barstool Sports.

The letter features typical crazy girl lines such as “I thought I knew you” and “It was my fault for trusting you.”

The accusations went viral after a Twitter user named @gaytee uploaded a photo of the letter along with the caption, ‘Posted in the girls bathroom at UMich. @ Jabrill Peppers.’

If I were Peppers, I’d head straight to the UMich health center and post my clean bill of health all over Mason Hall. Well…hoping that he is STD-free.

Even if this crazy chick’s claims turn out to be true, it’s pretty lame to call Peppers out in such an extreme way.

Peppers has responded on Twitter.

The slander is crazy. My word is all I have, I will continue to walk w. my chest and chin high. People love bringing someone down. #prayedup — JP (@JabrillPeppers) October 26, 2015

