Moving off campus as an upperclassman is all kinds of amazing…in theory. Finally, you won’t have to sign in guests, no more getting yelled at by an RA for your loud pregame, and you’ll have a fridge that can fit more than one handle of cheap vodka at a time.

The perks are definitely there, until you realize you can’t just roll out of bed and into your class anymore. By the time you find a parking spot and run into class half an hour late, you’ll wonder why you ever wanted to live off campus in the first place. You may even miss your Twin XL bed that was approximately 11 inches from your crazy roommate (and her snoring).

As they say, the grass is always greener on the perfectly manicured lawn outside your dorm that you don’t have to mow. Or something like that.

Behold, the cons of living off campus that any college student who made move can relate to.

