On Wednesday, William Gay, the 30-year-old cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers was fined $5,787 for violating the NFL’s uniform rules by wearing purple cleats. He wore purple in order to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 2015 marks the first year that Domestic Violence Awareness Month was observed. You can see the cleats he wore below via Gay’s Instagram.

Gay has been personally affected by domestic violence as his mother was killed by his stepfather when he was seven.

The fine was issued because the NFL has rules and regulations regarding uniforms. Specifically, the rule for shoes reads “league-approved tri-colored shoes are permitted with black, white, and one team color.” Uniform standards are solidified before the football season begins.

Gay’s agent and representative, Jerrold Colton, took to Twitter to confirm the NFL’s fine.

The NFL has had numerous cases involving violence and its players in recent years (remember Ray Rice?). This is not the reaction the NFL should be having towards a player who is trying to raise awareness for such a troublesome problem. Gay is trying to prevent domestic violence from occurring. In short, he’s trying to do some good in the world, something we all should be striving to do.

ESPN reports that Gay does not plan to appeal the fine. He stated after team practice, “I think we all know why I wore the purple cleats.” If you ask me, the least the NFL could do is donate his fine to domestic violence advocacy groups.

