24 Things You Understand If You’re From New England

As with anywhere in the world, New England has special qualities about it that make it quite unique and special to native residents. Like the fact that you can drive through multiple states in just a couple hours. Or that, regardless of where you are, you are only a short drive away from the ocean, a lake, mountains, or a forest.

Whether it is in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, or Rhode Island, if you grew up in New England you know it is unlike any other place. And you have probably grown to love and appreciate it (even if you sometimes you need to escape it).

While you may not have a thick Boston accent, or take seasonal ski trips with your family, you understand that many people native to this part of the country do.

If you grew up in New England, you know that…

The best place to get lobsters is Maine.

And clam chowder that is made in any place other than New England isn’t actually clam chowder.

Milk and ice cream blended together is called a “frappe.”

You vacation “on the Cape”… not “in the Cape.”

“Wicked” is an adverb.

You have taken at least one field trip to Salem, Plymouth Plantation and/or Old Sturbridge Village.

Tom Brady is God.

You know what “leaf peepers” are… and they annoy the hell out of you.

The Yankees suck- always have, always will.

Winter vacations mean ski trips to Loon or Killington.

You know weathermen can’t really be trusted. It’s not exactly their fault though; it’s just the unpredictable weather.

Snow storms aren’t a reason to hibernate.

Fall foliage never gets old.

You know what a Fluffernutter is.

You know what people mean when they say they are going to get a “rack” from the “packie.”

Dunkin’ Donuts > Starbucks.

You put Jimmies, not sprinkles, on ice cream.

You could sing the ‘Bernie and Phyls’ jingle right now… even though you probably haven’t heard it in years.

You don’t drink water out of a fountain.

Traffic circles/roundabouts are called rotaries.

However entertaining, people trying to imitate a Boston accent is annoying– and usually wildly unsuccessful.

It’s a clicker, not a remote control.

Shopping is great in New Hampshire, solely for the no sales tax.

You’ve been to Water Country and/or Canobie Lake Park.