8 Beauty Routines You’ve Been Doing All Wrong

When it comes to beauty routines, most of us operate out of habit. We do what we’ve always done, because we assume it’s how it should be done… primarily because it’s how we were taught to do it. But there are a handful of pampering mistakes you’re probably doing all wrong.

Shampooing first

Most of us shampoo then condition our hair in the shower. Turns out there is a better way to do it. Instead, reverse the order to conditioner first and shampoo after. Not only will this add nourishment to your hair by conditioning your strands and scalp first, but it also helps keep your blowout intact for longer.

Applying bronzer all over your face

We get it: Bronzer is a staple in your appearance– especially as winter begins rolling in and you want to avoid looking translucent. But brushing bronzer all over your face can quickly make you look like Snooki. And there isn’t a lot of use in wearing bronzer if, when people look at you, all they see is the blatantly caked on bronzer.

Instead, to achieve a more natural look by applying it in a shape of a 3 (see picture below). Gently apply it along your hairline, hitting the temples, back out to your hairline, then your cheekbones, back out to the hairline, and along your jawbone. Blend, blend, blend.

Using toner

Women are told that using toner will help clean pores and balance out the appearance of their skin. And while this is true, it definitely isn’t necessary… especially for people who already have dry skin. Because toner is a drying agent, when used with other makeup and creams that can irritate skin, it can actually make the texture of your skin worse. Instead, just a gentle face wash every day and only use toner when you have a breakout.

Using dry shampoo in the morning

Dry shampoo is a lifesaver. Washing and drying your hair can be a real b*tch, but thanks to dry shampoo, we don’t have to do it every single day if we don’t feel like it. However, to maximize the benefit of it, try applying it at night instead. Your hair will able to absorb it better, and your tossing and turning throughout the night will help distribute it more evenly and naturally.

Applying sunscreen before makeup

Assuming you should slather on SPF before your makeup makes sense– after all, you’re protecting your skin, not your makeup. However, applying your foundation, anti-aging products and makeup on top of your sunscreen actually makes it less effective, since a lot of the ingredients in your makeup products can disturb the protective film in SPF.

Wearing bobby pins.

This one might come as a shock, but you aren’t supposed to put bobby pins in your hair with the wavy side facing up. Inserting them with the wavy side facing towards your scalp gives a better grip. You can also minimie the number of bobby pins you use to style your hair by using the “lock” trick, shown in the video below.

Applying under-eye concealer

Whether you’re battling a brutal hangover or just didn’t get much sleep, it’s easy to look at your reflection in the mirror and feel embarrassed about the seemingly large, expansive dark circles sagging under your eyes. Because it looks like the bags are spanning the entire width of your eyes, it’s easy to over-apply concealer. Don’t, since doing so can actually make them more dramatic.

Instead, only apply it (light dabs!) where the shadow actually is. You can do this by slightly tilting your head forward toward the mirror. Also, when applying concealer avoid rubbing it in horizontally, blending from side to side. Instead, apply and blend it in vertical, upward and downward strokes.

Using a dry makeup sponge

Whether it is a triangle or egg-shaped makeup sponge, when you use this fluffy little tool you should wet it first. This might seem strange at first, but wetting the sponge before dipping it in your foundation or concealer will actually allow for better absorption and result in a more even, blended and smooth distribution on your face. Makes sense when you think about it, considering it is a sponge…. and that’s how sponges work.