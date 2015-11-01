One of the best parts about Halloween, aside from the candy, is seeing how creative people can get with their costumes. And celebrities are no exception to that.

Between their seemingly endless bank accounts and teams of makeup artists at their disposal, celebrities have the ability to take their Halloween costume to a whole new level.

Whether it’s a cute couple’s costume, like the many Chrissy Teigen & John Legend have had over the years, an elaborate solo endeavor (you will hardly recognize Heidi Klum), or an adorable family project (see: Neil Patrick Harris), it’s always fascinating to see how the rich and famous do it… (per usual).

Below are some of the best Halloween costumes celebrities had this year.

VIEW GALLERY