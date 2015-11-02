Essena O’Neill had close to 580,000 followers on Instagram. She had another 260,000 subscribers on her YouTube account and 60,000 on Snapchat. Now, the 18-year-old Australian model is giving it all up.

O’Neill posted a video to YouTube that lasts almost 18 minutes explaining that everything she did was fake. Not only was she modeling clothes because she was paid to wear them, but she would take hundreds of pictures just to get the perfect shot. She warns others not to believe what they see on social media, pointing out that many thought she had “made it,” yet she was empty inside.

The video description reads:

“I had everything I ever wanted. Now I’m here and I see how contrived, fake and forced consistently proving to the world ‘how amazing my life/body/self is.” I spent everyday looking at a screen, viewing and comparing myself to others. It’s easier to look at shiny and pretty things that appear happy than stopping and just getting real with yourself. Social media only became great for me because of the amount of effort I put in trying to portray this ‘perfect’ person, being born into the flesh I have and sharing emotional parts of my life. Being social media famous is a very unattainable thing for majority of people viewing this. I was attracted to the idea of being liked and of value. I put my value in numbers, not real life people, moments or my natural passions of art, writing… Posting on instagram consumed me. I can’t you how beautiful life is without a phone, without social media, without comparing, or likes or followers. We are not followers, we are beings of individuality and love. I have never felt so free. I will be making a lot more videos talking more about what happened ‘behind’ the image for a lot of these ‘perfect’ photos. http://www.letsbegamechangers.com/videos This is the last video on YouTube. I don’t want to support a social sharing sight that makes views and subscribers the point of focus. I spent hours watching perfect girls online, wishing I was them. Then when I was ‘one of them’ I still wasn’t happy, content or at peace with myself. Stripping away distractions made me question everything I did online. I want you to do the same.”

In addition to the video, O’Neill changed the captions on her Instagram photos to reveal what really went into these shots. She covered acne with makeup. She spent hours taking and editing photos to get more likes. She would wear clothes just because she was paid to do so.

Check out the eye-opening caption edits that show how social media is not what it seems.

We have a feeling that Essena has a bright future of inspiring women ahead of her, even sans social media.

Now put down your phone.

Update

Two of Essena O’Neill’s friends have made a YouTube video in response to her, saying she is a hoax.