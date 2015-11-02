The University of Notre Dame has fired an academic coach after a student filed a lawsuit against the school this weekend claiming the tutor had forced several student-athletes into having “racially-motivated” sex with her daughter.

The African American student who filed the suit enrolled in the university in 2014 and received help from the tutor that spring semester. The academic coach, who is white, “initiated, directed, and coordinated a sexually and racially motivated inappropriate and demeaning relationship” between the student and her daughter. She also did this with several university basketball and football players.

He says the tutor would plan out meetings between himself and her daughter at hotel rooms and then ask him about the “nature, frequency, and quality of the sexual activities.”

When he tried to end the relationship, the tutor suggested that he seek mental health counseling. She then worked with the school’s psychiatric support to get him medication to “keep him passive, cooperative, and under control.”

Notre Dame issued a statement to the Tribune on Saturday. “The allegations against the University of Notre Dame in the complaint are unfounded,” university spokesman Paul Browne said. “As are gratuitous and unfounded references to ‘student athletes’—an allegation that is nothing more than a cynical attempt to attract publicity.”

