During my freshman year of college, I found myself sitting in the health services waiting room. After two days of sprinting down my dorm hallway to the community bathroom with a sudden urge to pee only to feel like fire was coming of my body, I needed help. After describing my symptoms to the doctor, she knew right away that a UTI was the cause of my frequent and painful bathroom trips. After a few pills and a new appreciation for cranberry juice, I was good to go again.

Turns out that urinary tract infections are the second most common type of infection in the body, accounting for about 8.1 million visits to health care providers each year, but there’s all kinds of false information out there on the causes and treatments.

Find out the truth when we expose these well known bits of information on UTIs are fact or myth below.

VIEW GALLERY