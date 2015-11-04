The 10th Annual Trojan™ Sexual Health Report Card college rankings are in for the year. The annual study, which is sponsored by the makers of Trojan™ Condoms and conducted by Sperling’s BestPlaces, evaluates 140 universities across the nation based on the availability of sexual health resources and information that are obtainable by students while on campus.
Researchers gathered extensive data from student health center representatives, as well as followed-up with secondary research on the centers and the services that are provided. The student health centers at each university were graded on services across 11 categories:
- Quality of sexual health information and resources on website
- Contraceptive availability — free or at cost
- Condom availability — free or at cost
- HIV testing on-site (On/off campus, cost)
- STI testing on-site (On/off campus, cost)
- Lecture/outreach programs and student peer groups for sexual health education
- Sexual assault programs, resources or services
- Overall website usability and quality
- Hours of operation
- Allow drop-ins or require appointments for student scheduling
- Extra credit
For the second consecutive year in a row, Oregon State University’s sexual health program has claimed the numero uno spot, displaying the university’s dedication to sexual health resources and making the university a model for campuses countrywide. The university, which jumped 25 spots to No. 1 in last year’s rankings, earned perfect scores in contraceptive availability, condom availability, lecture/outreach programs and student peer groups, quality of website sexual health information and overall website usability and quality.
Columbia University has made eight consecutive appearances in the top 10, making it the school with the most appearances in the top 10 since 2008. The University of Wisconsin, which raised 69 spots from No. 92 to No. 23 in 2015, is the school with the highest rankings jump from 2006 to 2015. The average GPA of schools in 2015 was 3.00 compared to 2006 when it came in at 1.90 based on a 4.0 scale.
The Annual Sexual Health Report Card continues to motivate university campuses nationwide to improve the resources available to students. The increase of GPA standings surely shows how schools are continually developing better and more efficient sexual health resources to their students.
Are you surprised by where your school ranked? Check out the full list of rankings below.
|School Name
|2015 Rank
|2014 Rank
|2013 Rank
|Oregon State University
|1
|1
|26
|Stanford University
|2
|5
|20
|University of Georgia
|3
|15
|12
|University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
|4
|6
|11
|Brown University
|5
|7
|5
|University of Oregon
|6
|17
|48
|University of Iowa
|7
|9
|4
|Columbia University
|8
|8
|2
|The University of Texas at Austin
|9
|2
|7
|University of Arizona
|10
|4
|3
|Michigan State University
|11
|41
|45
|Indiana University-Bloomington
|12
|36
|41
|Princeton University
|13
|12
|1
|University of Maryland-College Park
|14
|3
|17
|Colorado State University
|15
|25
|21
|Cornell University
|16
|58
|31
|University of Florida
|17
|20
|15
|University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
|18
|24
|46
|University of Connecticut
|19
|40
|29
|Northwestern University
|20
|38
|30
|University of Pennsylvania
|21
|45
|62
|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|22
|30
|37
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|23
|9
|7
|University at Buffalo
|24
|53
|50
|Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|25
|12
|7
|University of Nebraska at Lincoln
|26
|60
|75
|University of California-Berkeley
|27
|21
|26
|Ohio State University
|28
|23
|22
|Harvard University
|29
|27
|23
|Pennsylvania State University
|30
|26
|28
|Florida Atlantic University-Boca Raton
|31
|18
|24
|Syracuse University
|32
|9
|16
|University of Pittsburgh
|33
|33
|14
|University of South Carolina-Columbia
|34
|28
|19
|University of Kentucky
|35
|48
|44
|University of Louisville
|36
|16
|33
|Western Michigan University
|37
|49
|57
|University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
|38
|14
|6
|University of Cincinnati
|39
|46
|52
|California State University-Fresno
|40
|50
|56
|University of Washington-Seattle
|41
|30
|46
|Tulane University of Louisiana
|42
|19
|17
|Ball State University
|43
|35
|42
|University of Missouri-Columbia
|44
|46
|43
|Mississippi State University
|45
|68
|64
|East Carolina University
|46
|54
|50
|Boise State University
|47
|63
|67
|West Virginia University
|48
|28
|39
|Yale University
|49
|44
|13
|Florida State University
|50
|51
|67
|University of Colorado at Boulder
|51
|37
|33
|Iowa State University
|52
|89
|90
|Louisiana State University A&M
|53
|43
|39
|University of Idaho
|54
|73
|82
|University of Nevada-Las Vegas
|55
|38
|24
|Arizona State University-Tempe
|56
|67
|88
|University of Miami
|57
|72
|61
|The University of Alabama
|58
|30
|37
|University of Utah
|59
|102
|54
|University of Southern Mississippi
|60
|87
|75
|Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
|61
|66
|60
|Middle Tennessee State University
|62
|68
|77
|Kansas State University
|63
|54
|57
|University of Central Florida
|64
|51
|82
|San Jose State University
|65
|61
|57
|Duke University
|66
|21
|32
|Northern Illinois University
|67
|74
|73
|Auburn University
|68
|98
|91
|Bowling Green State University
|69
|79
|70
|Miami University-Oxford
|70
|82
|85
|University of South Florida
|71
|85
|72
|Dartmouth College
|72
|68
|71
|University of Southern California
|73
|68
|55
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|74
|82
|77
|Ohio University
|75
|41
|33
|Kent State University
|76
|61
|73
|University of North Texas
|77
|91
|123
|University of Virginia
|78
|77
|80
|Oklahoma State University
|79
|103
|108
|University of Nevada-Reno
|80
|79
|93
|University of New Mexico
|81
|85
|95
|Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
|82
|65
|85
|University of Kansas
|83
|54
|64
|Marshall University
|84
|95
|100
|Texas A&M University
|85
|63
|67
|Vanderbilt University
|86
|115
|103
|Clemson University
|87
|78
|94
|Wake Forest University
|88
|108
|89
|University of Arkansas
|89
|75
|87
|Florida International University
|90
|81
|63
|Western Kentucky University
|91
|82
|64
|Rice University
|92
|59
|53
|North Carolina State University at Raleigh
|93
|33
|33
|University of Houston-University Park
|94
|94
|126
|University of Hawaii at Manoa
|95
|116
|117
|The University of Tennessee
|96
|128
|124
|University of Arkansas at Little Rock
|97
|100
|103
|Central Michigan University
|98
|101
|112
|University of Wyoming
|99
|124
|125
|University of California-Los Angeles
|100
|88
|84
|University of Denver
|101
|76
|7
|Villanova University
|102
|118
|109
|The University of Texas at El Paso
|103
|122
|127
|San Diego State University
|104
|98
|97
|University of Akron
|105
|106
|107
|New Mexico State University
|106
|89
|102
|DePaul University
|107
|112
|110
|University of South Alabama
|108
|123
|133
|University of Tulsa
|109
|97
|99
|University of Toledo
|110
|95
|92
|The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley
|111
|114
|100
|Georgetown University
|112
|93
|96
|Eastern Michigan University
|113
|108
|98
|Texas Christian University
|114
|111
|121
|Boston College
|115
|108
|115
|University of Mississippi
|116
|107
|122
|The University of Alabama at Birmingham
|117
|120
|111
|Marquette University
|118
|116
|114
|Utah Valley University
|119
|129
|134
|Purdue University
|120
|57
|49
|Chicago State University
|121
|138
|144
|Arkansas State University
|122
|126
|128
|University of Oklahoma-Norman
|123
|91
|77
|University of Louisiana at Lafayette
|124
|125
|135
|Savannah State University
|125
|133
|138
|Washington State University
|126
|104
|81
|Southern Methodist University
|127
|104
|113
|Seton Hall University
|128
|134
|137
|Utah State University
|129
|119
|103
|University of Memphis
|130
|121
|118
|Baylor University
|131
|130
|130
|Louisiana Tech University
|132
|136
|139
|University of New Orleans
|133
|135
|141
|Texas Tech University
|134
|112
|118
|St. John’s University-New York
|135
|131
|136
|University of Notre Dame
|136
|127
|132
|University of Louisiana at Monroe
|137
|132
|131
|Providence College
|138
|139
|143
|Troy State University
|139
|137
|142
|Brigham Young University
|140
|140
|148