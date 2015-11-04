Oregon State University Maintains Sexual Health Model According To Study

The 10th Annual Trojan™ Sexual Health Report Card college rankings are in for the year. The annual study, which is sponsored by the makers of Trojan™ Condoms and conducted by Sperling’s BestPlaces, evaluates 140 universities across the nation based on the availability of sexual health resources and information that are obtainable by students while on campus.

Researchers gathered extensive data from student health center representatives, as well as followed-up with secondary research on the centers and the services that are provided. The student health centers at each university were graded on services across 11 categories:

  • Quality of sexual health information and resources on website
  • Contraceptive availability — free or at cost
  • Condom availability — free or at cost
  • HIV testing on-site (On/off campus, cost)
  • STI testing on-site (On/off campus, cost)
  • Lecture/outreach programs and student peer groups for sexual health education
  • Sexual assault programs, resources or services
  • Overall website usability and quality
  • Hours of operation
  • Allow drop-ins or require appointments for student scheduling
  • Extra credit

For the second consecutive year in a row, Oregon State University’s sexual health program has claimed the numero uno spot, displaying the university’s dedication to sexual health resources and making the university a model for campuses countrywide. The university, which jumped 25 spots to No. 1 in last year’s rankings, earned perfect scores in contraceptive availability, condom availability, lecture/outreach programs and student peer groups, quality of website sexual health information and overall website usability and quality.

Columbia University has made eight consecutive appearances in the top 10, making it the school with the most appearances in the top 10 since 2008. The University of Wisconsin, which raised 69 spots from No. 92 to No. 23 in 2015, is the school with the highest rankings jump from 2006 to 2015. The average GPA of schools in 2015 was 3.00 compared to 2006 when it came in at 1.90 based on a 4.0 scale.

The Annual Sexual Health Report Card continues to motivate university campuses nationwide to improve the resources available to students. The increase of GPA standings surely shows how schools are continually developing better and more efficient sexual health resources to their students.

Are you surprised by where your school ranked? Check out the full list of rankings below.

School Name 2015 Rank 2014 Rank 2013 Rank
Oregon State University 1 1 26
Stanford University 2 5 20
University of Georgia 3 15 12
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor 4 6 11
Brown University 5 7 5
University of Oregon 6 17 48
University of Iowa 7 9 4
Columbia University 8 8 2
The University of Texas at Austin 9 2 7
University of Arizona 10 4 3
Michigan State University 11 41 45
Indiana University-Bloomington 12 36 41
Princeton University 13 12 1
University of Maryland-College Park 14 3 17
Colorado State University 15 25 21
Cornell University 16 58 31
University of Florida 17 20 15
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities 18 24 46
University of Connecticut 19 40 29
Northwestern University 20 38 30
University of Pennsylvania 21 45 62
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 22 30 37
University of Wisconsin-Madison 23 9 7
University at Buffalo 24 53 50
Rutgers University-New Brunswick 25 12 7
University of Nebraska at Lincoln 26 60 75
University of California-Berkeley 27 21 26
Ohio State University 28 23 22
Harvard University 29 27 23
Pennsylvania State University 30 26 28
Florida Atlantic University-Boca Raton 31 18 24
Syracuse University 32 9 16
University of Pittsburgh 33 33 14
University of South Carolina-Columbia 34 28 19
University of Kentucky 35 48 44
University of Louisville 36 16 33
Western Michigan University 37 49 57
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign 38 14 6
University of Cincinnati 39 46 52
California State University-Fresno 40 50 56
University of Washington-Seattle 41 30 46
Tulane University of Louisiana 42 19 17
Ball State University 43 35 42
University of Missouri-Columbia 44 46 43
Mississippi State University 45 68 64
East Carolina University 46 54 50
Boise State University 47 63 67
West Virginia University 48 28 39
Yale University 49 44 13
Florida State University 50 51 67
University of Colorado at Boulder 51 37 33
Iowa State University 52 89 90
Louisiana State University A&M 53 43 39
University of Idaho 54 73 82
University of Nevada-Las Vegas 55 38 24
Arizona State University-Tempe 56 67 88
University of Miami 57 72 61
The University of Alabama 58 30 37
University of Utah 59 102 54
University of Southern Mississippi 60 87 75
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis 61 66 60
Middle Tennessee State University 62 68 77
Kansas State University 63 54 57
University of Central Florida 64 51 82
San Jose State University 65 61 57
Duke University 66 21 32
Northern Illinois University 67 74 73
Auburn University 68 98 91
Bowling Green State University 69 79 70
Miami University-Oxford 70 82 85
University of South Florida 71 85 72
Dartmouth College 72 68 71
University of Southern California 73 68 55
Georgia Institute of Technology 74 82 77
Ohio University 75 41 33
Kent State University 76 61 73
University of North Texas 77 91 123
University of Virginia 78 77 80
Oklahoma State University 79 103 108
University of Nevada-Reno 80 79 93
University of New Mexico 81 85 95
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University 82 65 85
University of Kansas 83 54 64
Marshall University 84 95 100
Texas A&M University 85 63 67
Vanderbilt University 86 115 103
Clemson University 87 78 94
Wake Forest University 88 108 89
University of Arkansas 89 75 87
Florida International University 90 81 63
Western Kentucky University 91 82 64
Rice University 92 59 53
North Carolina State University at Raleigh 93 33 33
University of Houston-University Park 94 94 126
University of Hawaii at Manoa 95 116 117
The University of Tennessee 96 128 124
University of Arkansas at Little Rock 97 100 103
Central Michigan University 98 101 112
University of Wyoming 99 124 125
University of California-Los Angeles 100 88 84
University of Denver 101 76 7
Villanova University 102 118 109
The University of Texas at El Paso 103 122 127
San Diego State University 104 98 97
University of Akron 105 106 107
New Mexico State University 106 89 102
DePaul University 107 112 110
University of South Alabama 108 123 133
University of Tulsa 109 97 99
University of Toledo 110 95 92
The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley 111 114 100
Georgetown University 112 93 96
Eastern Michigan University 113 108 98
Texas Christian University 114 111 121
Boston College 115 108 115
University of Mississippi 116 107 122
The University of Alabama at Birmingham 117 120 111
Marquette University 118 116 114
Utah Valley University 119 129 134
Purdue University 120 57 49
Chicago State University 121 138 144
Arkansas State University 122 126 128
University of Oklahoma-Norman 123 91 77
University of Louisiana at Lafayette 124 125 135
Savannah State University 125 133 138
Washington State University 126 104 81
Southern Methodist University 127 104 113
Seton Hall University 128 134 137
Utah State University 129 119 103
University of Memphis 130 121 118
Baylor University 131 130 130
Louisiana Tech University 132 136 139
University of New Orleans 133 135 141
Texas Tech University 134 112 118
St. John’s University-New York 135 131 136
University of Notre Dame 136 127 132
University of Louisiana at Monroe 137 132 131
Providence College 138 139 143
Troy State University 139 137 142
Brigham Young University 140 140 148
