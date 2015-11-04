The 10th Annual Trojan™ Sexual Health Report Card college rankings are in for the year. The annual study, which is sponsored by the makers of Trojan™ Condoms and conducted by Sperling’s BestPlaces, evaluates 140 universities across the nation based on the availability of sexual health resources and information that are obtainable by students while on campus.

Researchers gathered extensive data from student health center representatives, as well as followed-up with secondary research on the centers and the services that are provided. The student health centers at each university were graded on services across 11 categories:

Quality of sexual health information and resources on website

Contraceptive availability — free or at cost

Condom availability — free or at cost

HIV testing on-site (On/off campus, cost)

STI testing on-site (On/off campus, cost)

Lecture/outreach programs and student peer groups for sexual health education

Sexual assault programs, resources or services

Overall website usability and quality

Hours of operation

Allow drop-ins or require appointments for student scheduling

Extra credit

For the second consecutive year in a row, Oregon State University’s sexual health program has claimed the numero uno spot, displaying the university’s dedication to sexual health resources and making the university a model for campuses countrywide. The university, which jumped 25 spots to No. 1 in last year’s rankings, earned perfect scores in contraceptive availability, condom availability, lecture/outreach programs and student peer groups, quality of website sexual health information and overall website usability and quality.

Columbia University has made eight consecutive appearances in the top 10, making it the school with the most appearances in the top 10 since 2008. The University of Wisconsin, which raised 69 spots from No. 92 to No. 23 in 2015, is the school with the highest rankings jump from 2006 to 2015. The average GPA of schools in 2015 was 3.00 compared to 2006 when it came in at 1.90 based on a 4.0 scale.

The Annual Sexual Health Report Card continues to motivate university campuses nationwide to improve the resources available to students. The increase of GPA standings surely shows how schools are continually developing better and more efficient sexual health resources to their students.

Are you surprised by where your school ranked? Check out the full list of rankings below.

School Name 2015 Rank 2014 Rank 2013 Rank Oregon State University 1 1 26 Stanford University 2 5 20 University of Georgia 3 15 12 University of Michigan-Ann Arbor 4 6 11 Brown University 5 7 5 University of Oregon 6 17 48 University of Iowa 7 9 4 Columbia University 8 8 2 The University of Texas at Austin 9 2 7 University of Arizona 10 4 3 Michigan State University 11 41 45 Indiana University-Bloomington 12 36 41 Princeton University 13 12 1 University of Maryland-College Park 14 3 17 Colorado State University 15 25 21 Cornell University 16 58 31 University of Florida 17 20 15 University of Minnesota-Twin Cities 18 24 46 University of Connecticut 19 40 29 Northwestern University 20 38 30 University of Pennsylvania 21 45 62 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 22 30 37 University of Wisconsin-Madison 23 9 7 University at Buffalo 24 53 50 Rutgers University-New Brunswick 25 12 7 University of Nebraska at Lincoln 26 60 75 University of California-Berkeley 27 21 26 Ohio State University 28 23 22 Harvard University 29 27 23 Pennsylvania State University 30 26 28 Florida Atlantic University-Boca Raton 31 18 24 Syracuse University 32 9 16 University of Pittsburgh 33 33 14 University of South Carolina-Columbia 34 28 19 University of Kentucky 35 48 44 University of Louisville 36 16 33 Western Michigan University 37 49 57 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign 38 14 6 University of Cincinnati 39 46 52 California State University-Fresno 40 50 56 University of Washington-Seattle 41 30 46 Tulane University of Louisiana 42 19 17 Ball State University 43 35 42 University of Missouri-Columbia 44 46 43 Mississippi State University 45 68 64 East Carolina University 46 54 50 Boise State University 47 63 67 West Virginia University 48 28 39 Yale University 49 44 13 Florida State University 50 51 67 University of Colorado at Boulder 51 37 33 Iowa State University 52 89 90 Louisiana State University A&M 53 43 39 University of Idaho 54 73 82 University of Nevada-Las Vegas 55 38 24 Arizona State University-Tempe 56 67 88 University of Miami 57 72 61 The University of Alabama 58 30 37 University of Utah 59 102 54 University of Southern Mississippi 60 87 75 Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis 61 66 60 Middle Tennessee State University 62 68 77 Kansas State University 63 54 57 University of Central Florida 64 51 82 San Jose State University 65 61 57 Duke University 66 21 32 Northern Illinois University 67 74 73 Auburn University 68 98 91 Bowling Green State University 69 79 70 Miami University-Oxford 70 82 85 University of South Florida 71 85 72 Dartmouth College 72 68 71 University of Southern California 73 68 55 Georgia Institute of Technology 74 82 77 Ohio University 75 41 33 Kent State University 76 61 73 University of North Texas 77 91 123 University of Virginia 78 77 80 Oklahoma State University 79 103 108 University of Nevada-Reno 80 79 93 University of New Mexico 81 85 95 Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University 82 65 85 University of Kansas 83 54 64 Marshall University 84 95 100 Texas A&M University 85 63 67 Vanderbilt University 86 115 103 Clemson University 87 78 94 Wake Forest University 88 108 89 University of Arkansas 89 75 87 Florida International University 90 81 63 Western Kentucky University 91 82 64 Rice University 92 59 53 North Carolina State University at Raleigh 93 33 33 University of Houston-University Park 94 94 126 University of Hawaii at Manoa 95 116 117 The University of Tennessee 96 128 124 University of Arkansas at Little Rock 97 100 103 Central Michigan University 98 101 112 University of Wyoming 99 124 125 University of California-Los Angeles 100 88 84 University of Denver 101 76 7 Villanova University 102 118 109 The University of Texas at El Paso 103 122 127 San Diego State University 104 98 97 University of Akron 105 106 107 New Mexico State University 106 89 102 DePaul University 107 112 110 University of South Alabama 108 123 133 University of Tulsa 109 97 99 University of Toledo 110 95 92 The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley 111 114 100 Georgetown University 112 93 96 Eastern Michigan University 113 108 98 Texas Christian University 114 111 121 Boston College 115 108 115 University of Mississippi 116 107 122 The University of Alabama at Birmingham 117 120 111 Marquette University 118 116 114 Utah Valley University 119 129 134 Purdue University 120 57 49 Chicago State University 121 138 144 Arkansas State University 122 126 128 University of Oklahoma-Norman 123 91 77 University of Louisiana at Lafayette 124 125 135 Savannah State University 125 133 138 Washington State University 126 104 81 Southern Methodist University 127 104 113 Seton Hall University 128 134 137 Utah State University 129 119 103 University of Memphis 130 121 118 Baylor University 131 130 130 Louisiana Tech University 132 136 139 University of New Orleans 133 135 141 Texas Tech University 134 112 118 St. John’s University-New York 135 131 136 University of Notre Dame 136 127 132 University of Louisiana at Monroe 137 132 131 Providence College 138 139 143 Troy State University 139 137 142 Brigham Young University 140 140 148