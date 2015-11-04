I’ve never seen Psycho, but I think we’re all familiar with the infamous shower scene in which Janet Leigh’s character was brutally stabbed while she washed off. In Texas, this historic cinematic moment was recreate for real.

Pedro Sanchez, a 21-year-old college student, invaded the home of high school senior Tyler Wade wearing rubber gloves. He attacked Wade, who was home watching his 12-year-old sister, with a knife in the shower, killing him.

Wade’s sister witnessed it all go down and ran outside to find help. She stumbled upon an off-duty fireman, who grabbed his gun and killed Sanchez with one shot.

According to the New York Daily News,

“A motive has not been determined, but Sgt. Cedrick Collier told reporters at a press conference the killing did not appear to be random. It’s not clear if Wade, a senior at Tomball Memorial High School, knew his attacker, investigators said.”

It is also unclear whether Wade’s neighbor will be charged with the death of Sanchez.

The Monday night killing shocked the community, and a crowd gathered the following day to pay tribute. Tomball Independent School District issued a statement Tuesday confirming Wade’s death,

“We are saddened that Tyler Wade, a student at Tomball Memorial High School, passed away yesterday. “Additional counselors are available for our students and staff as they grieve this unfortunate loss. Please keep Tyler’s family, friends, classmates, and teachers in your thoughts during this time.”

Such a senseless loss.

