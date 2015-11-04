U.C. Merced said five students were injured in a stabbing at the Classroom and Office Building (COB) before the suspect was shot and killed by campus police.

School officials issued an alert on Twitter around 8 a.m. PST.

UCM Alert: Stabbing reported in COB. Police responding. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/omeHq9QQKz — UC Merced (@ucmerced) November 4, 2015

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke University told reporters that campus police responded to the scene and shot and killed the suspect. While the attacker’s name hasn’t yet been released, police confirm that the attacker was a male, 20 years old, and a student at the school.

All the victims were conscious. Two students were taken by helicopter to a local hospital and the other three are being treated on campus.

The U.C. Merced Twitter kept students updated throughout the incident.

Update: Campus is locked down. Do not come to campus. If you're on campus, stay where you are. — UC Merced (@ucmerced) November 4, 2015

The campus is closed and CHP is diverting traffic around campus on Lake Road and Bellevue Road.

Classes are canceled for the rest of the day.

We’ll update you on any more details as they become available.