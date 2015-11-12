Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett tried to get out of a drunk driving arrest on Halloween night by using his football status.

Seriously.

During the stop, the officer says he ccan smell alcohol on Barrett’s breath, but the football player says he didn’t drink a drop all night.

Barrett passes some sobriety tests, but the cop is not convinced he’s totally sober and arrests him.

He pleads with officers to help him out, saying “I’m the quarterback of Ohio State…officer, there’s nothing you can do?”

It might work for A-list celebs, but Barrett didn’t get so lucky.

TMZ Sports obtained the police car footage from the October 31 incident, which you can watch below.

The quarterback pled guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence this week. His license will be suspended for 180 days.

Barrett was suspended for one Ohio State football game following the incident but is expected to start for the Buckeyes against Illinois this weekend. Barrett’s financial aid will also be forfeited for the 2016 summer term.