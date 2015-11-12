Before Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner were the most recognizable faces on the runway, there was Molly Sims. The supermodel is famous for walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and appearing in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, but she ​struggled to stay stick thin.

Sims took drastic measures to remain a size 0, like starving herself and extreme exercising.

“I would go to the ashram, I would walk 14 miles a day,” she said in an interview on HuffPost Live. “It was very difficult to stay the weight that you’re supposed to stay — for me.​”

The model says that looking back at photos of herself during her peak modeling days, she’s amazed at her small stature, but at the time she believed herself to be heavy.

At age 42, Sims has realized there are way more important things than the number in her jeans.

“What we all learn is that beauty isn’t a size 2. It’s not a size 4, it’s not a size 12. It’s how you feel.”

