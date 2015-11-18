It is a sad day to learn of the death of 19-year-old FIU student Kellie Fullilove who passed away just this past weekend. Fort Lauderdale police have opened up an investigation to reveal the cause of her death but still have not found any answers.

Fort Lauderdale Detective Keven Dupree stated, “There’s nothing suspicious.”

As of now, the only information that is known is that Fullilove had attended an off-campus social event at Phi Gamma Delta, also known as Fiji, “right before” her death. According to the police, there were “no signs of foul play.”

The Florida International University was quick to point fingers at Phi Gamma Delta, issuing this statement on Facebook this Monday,

“We are saddened by the death of a student this past weekend.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. The student had attended an off-campus social event organized by Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity right before she passed away. The incident is being investigated by Fort Lauderdale Police.”

Henry Brimo, president of Florida International University’s chapter of Phi Gamma Delta, emailed the following statement to Student Media.

“The brothers of Phi Gamma Delta join our fellow students in mourning the death of our friend Kellie Fullilove. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and other friends. We will continue to cooperate with the appropriate authorities as they investigate the incident.”

As officials wait for a toxicology report from the Medical Examiner’s office, the cause of death remains a mystery. While conclusions have yet to be made, it would be unfair and unjust for anybody to blame the off campus fraternity, Fiji, for any harm done to Fullilove. We can only imagine the pain and suffering her friends, family, and peers are enduring right now, and that most certainly includes those whom were last seen with her. Our hope is that officials soon will unveil the cause of this terrible tragedy and our sympathy lies with Kellie Fullilove’s loved ones at this time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the funeral costs.

