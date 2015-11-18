With winter right around the corner, there’s nothing I enjoy more than breaking out my coziest sweater and relaxing by the fire. Until now, that is.

This year, my nails are about to be as snuggly as I am thanks to the latest beauty trend. The “sweater nail technique” mimics the cable knit texture of your favorite sweater. Although I have yet to try this myself, this trend doesn’t look like it’s too easy to nail.

Beauty blogger Vera Peneda suggests using 3-D gel, which is slightly thicker than regular nail polish. If you’re feeling confident and crafty, go ahead and give it a shot. You might just surprise yourself.

Check out our gallery below of the coziest styles:

