What do you get when a fraternity borrows going out dresses from their lady friends and creates an epic music video?

Whatever this is.

Luke Teixeira of Alpha Sigma Phi at Fresno State told us Kappa Alpha Theta sorority had a music video lip dub contest as part of a philanthropy event to benefit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). The nonprofit organization that matches volunteers with youth in foster care to represent them in court.

Alpha Sigma Phi’s entry was to none other than the Pussycat Dolls’ hit “Buttons.” Bet you never thought you’d have a reason to listen to that song again…

Teixeira says, “We had “coaches,” Fran Nixon, Haley Walsh, and KC van Solinge, from Kappa Alpha Theta who chose the song and directed us. Our only requirements were that song choices had to be “girly,” appropriate, and entertaining.”

The result was nothing short of epic. There’s a choreographed chair routine, a whole lot of strutting, and some major seduction going on.

I’m assuming pledge season at Alpha Sigma Phi involves a lot of dance routines?

Behold the masterpiece, which placed first (of course), below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwmvqC2aTcY&w=640&h=315%5D

Lip Sync Battle should come to colleges once they run out of celebs. We need more videos like this in the world.