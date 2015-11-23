Getting birth control just became easier than ever for women in California and Oregon. These states have just passed laws that will allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control pills without a doctor.

This is a huge win for women, as getting the pill from a pharmacist will save both time and money because they won’t have to visit a doctor to get a prescription. According to the New York Times, “Pharmacists will be authorized to prescribe contraceptives after a quick screening process in which women fill out a questionnaire about their health and medical histories,” and “contraceptives will be covered by insurance.”

“I feel strongly that this is what’s best for women’s health in the 21st century, and I also feel it will have repercussions for decreasing poverty because one of the key things for women in poverty is unintended pregnancy,” said State Representative Knute Buehler, a Republican who sponsored Oregon’s law.

About half of the 6.6 million pregnancies annually in the United States are unintended, but easy access to the pill could be a helpful factor in getting that number down.

Of course, you still have to be on the look out for negative side effects of the pill and see a doctor if you recognize any problems.

Snaps to you, California and Oregon. Let’s hope other states follow your lead!