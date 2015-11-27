Remember when you still lived with your parents and resented everything they stood for even though you really didn’t have to do anything besides get good grades and make good decisions? Then mom was always scolding you about how “one day you’re going to have kids and they’re going to be just like you and you’ll finally understand!”

Well, mom, besides the fact that it wouldn’t be such a horrible thing if my kids turned out like me, it didn’t necessarily take me having kids of my own to understand that you actually weren’t trying to ruin my life.

By now I think we all know that mom will always be right, and if you haven’t figured it out by now, here are 10 times your mom was 100 percent right.

1. When she told you to take your jacket.

And you thought to yourself “it’s not even cold,” then later on you were freezing your ass off.

2. “Don’t forget to wear sunscreen.”

You thought you could be a rebel and completely ignore her, but the next day you could hardly move from being so burnt and you were too afraid to admit to her how right she was.

3. When she told you to eat more fruits and vegetables.

Now you’re wishing you could go back in time and choose not to feed Tina The Talking Tummy all those hot dogs, hamburgers and pizzas.

4. “You can choose your actions, but you don’t get to choose your consequences.”

Like skipping class or choosing not to study for an exam. Don’t say mom didn’t tell you so when you end up failing the class.

5. When she told you not stress the little things because they won’t matter in the end.

Who cares if the guy doesn’t like you back, he’s probably a total a-hole anyway.

6. “Use the restroom before you leave the house.”

Nothing is worse than being stuck in a car when you really, really need to pee. I know this situation all too well. It’s way worse when you’re someone who laughs at every little thing!

7. “Don’t talk with your mouth full.”

Totally disgusting. We all agree, right?

8. When she told you to spend more time with your family.

We all get homesick every once in a while. Even when you’ve finally caught on to how annoyingly right your mom is about everything, you still love being around her.

9. “Don’t stay up too late.”

Because when you’re in college your mom isn’t going to be there to knock on your door every 5 minutes screaming at you to “get the hell out of bed!” So you end up sleeping through your 8 a.m. the whole semester. Oops.

10. “You’ll understand when you’re older.”

Yes! I’m finally older and I finally understand! Now I unexpectedly feel bad for the hell I put my parents through, but hey, it’s all a part of growing up.

Moms will be moms. At the end of the day, we’re all truly grateful to have someone who cares about us enough to annoy us about the same things over and over until we finally grasp on to the idea that no matter how bad you don’t want her to be, she will always be right. You know what they say – “mother knows best.” Just don’t tell mine I said that, okay?