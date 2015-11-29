Two 19-Year-Old Guys Brilliantly Created ‘The PMS Package’

Who said chivalry is dead?

Two 19-year-olds, Ashton Onesko and Luke Buchy, of Ohio recently created The PMS Package, a subscription gift box service that will make “that time of the month” a little bit more bearable for women everywhere.

The package is sent to subscribers according to their menstrual cycle each month and contains various gifts for women on their periods, including comfort food, stuffed animals and candles.

Onesko told PEOPLE magazine that their packages change every month and that they “supply [the] boxes with goodies from the theme of the month or holiday. [They] have chocolate, lotions, candles, stuffed animals, fuzzy socks, candies and much more.”

The gift boxes are available in a range of different sizes, starting with the “mini” for $13/month and go up to the “executive” for $35/month.

The idea came from Buchy’s little sister and has flourished in large part due to social media.

“Over the past four months since we started, we grew our Twitter account from zero to 110,000 followers,” Onesko explained. He also said he regularly consults with women to ensure they are offering products females will value and appreciate the most.

“We have a team of girls who bounce ideas back and forth to decide the most comforting items to put into the packages,” he continued. “We also get feedback from our customers by running Twitter polls to see what they would want in the packages. We like to stick with the most comforting items, along with snacks to enjoy.”

He also added that, so far, they have received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback.

“What girls love most about our packages,” revealed Onesko. “Is that we ship it to them when they start their period. Our whole goal of this company is based off our slogan: ‘Comfort delivered right to your door when you need it most.'”