Have no luck at the mall this Black Friday? Can’t seem to find the perfect gift for your Secret Santa exchange? Trying to find a cheap present for your roomie while subtly hinting she needs to do her laundry more often? Fear not – Basic Wick Girls are here to help.

BasicWickGirls‘ clever names extend to their collection of candles, which are available for only $10 each on Etsy.

Maybe you’re feeling “#Thankful.” It actually smells like apple cider, but it’s more fun when you associate your candle smell with an Instagram pic collage, don’t ya think?

Or perhaps you’re having a “Cheat Day.” It smells like a girls’ night…which remarkably resembles cupcake frosting.

Sure, they pretty much just came up with a clever label for a regular candle, but for the person who has everything else, it’s perf.

So there ya go – your holiday shopping is practically done. All your have to do is assign each of your friends a clever candle that matches her personality best. You’re welcome.

