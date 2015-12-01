The University of Cincinnati lost a member of their community over the weekend. Student Natalie Altieri, 21, tragically died over the weekend in a skiing accident at Bear Mountain, a ski resort close to Los Angeles.

Natalie’s sister Audrey posted an emotional status on Facebook about Natalie’s life.

“My sister, Natalie Altieri, died today in a skiing accident in California. Natalie was such an amazing person and sister. Today I lost my best friend, and I cannot imagine my life without her. My family and I are heartbroken. We truly appreciate your prayers and positive thoughts. Natalie graduated from Jackson High School in 2013, was a student at the University of Cincinnati in the DAAP program (fashion design), and was co-oping with BCBGMAXAZRIA in LA. As we make arrangements, we will communicate them to her friends and family by posting them on Facebook and publishing in the Canton Repository. Feel free to reach out to me or my family if you have any questions. Thank you all for being such a special part of her life.”

Natalie was also a sister of Kappa Kappa Gamma at UC.

KKG president Olivia Dulle told WLWT, “We are deeply saddened for the loss of our sorority sister, and we’re just grateful that we have a sisterhood that can help us get through this hard time.” She went on to say, “Natalie is full of life. She truly lives life to the fullest. Passionate. Hard-working. Dedicated. Very into her DAAP work.”

We have Natalie’s family, friends, and sister in our thoughts.

