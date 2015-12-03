The best part of any pageant isn’t the awful talents or stunning ballgowns, it’s the question and answer segment. Without a doubt, there will be at least one contestant who has no idea how to answer her question, making us all feel slightly better that we can’t strut around in a bikini like she can.

Former Miss South Carolina Caite Upton might have had one of worse answers of all time at the 2007 Miss Teen USA pageant. The 18 year old got a question about why many Americans couldn’t find the country on a world map, which to be fair is kind of a hard question to answer. Either you have to slam teachers for sucking or slam Americans for being dumb.

Anyway, watch her painful attempt at an answer below.

Well…um…it could have been better. (She ended up taking fourth place.)

The clip from the pageant went viral, but instead of some people feeling schadenfreude (look it up), Upton was straight-up bullied.

“I lost a lot of close friends over it—people I’d been friends with since I was 10, people I grew up playing soccer with. One group of girls took me to this party at the University of South Carolina, and I walk in, and the entire USC baseball team surrounded me and bashed me with the harshest, meanest comments I had ever heard,” she told New York Magazine.

The now 26-year-old beauty continued, “I definitely went through a period where I was very, very depressed. But I never let anybody see that stuff, except for people I could trust. I had some very dark moments where I thought about committing suicide.”

Luckily, things have turned around for Upton. She’s moved to LA and appeared on The Amazing Race.

Don’t worry, Caite. You’re far from alone.

Heck, even the current Miss America totally flubbed her question and she still got the crown!