On Wednesday, Instagram user HotRod shared a graphic video he took showing San Francisco police fatally shooting a man on the sidewalk.

San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr tells Mashable the man police was carrying a knife and matched the description for a suspect in a stabbing case in the area. The suspect was in his 20s, but his name has not yet been released.

HotRod appears to have been on a stopped bus when taking the video of numerous police officers surrounding the suspect.

The Instagram caption reads, “LOOK AT THESE COWARDS, 10+ ARMED MEN AGAINST ONE CRAZED OUT OF THERE MIND PERSON THAT NEED HELP, SO INSTEAD OF TAZING HIM, HITTING HIM WITH A WATER CANON, SHOOTING HIM WITH BEAN BAGS TO KNOCK HIM OVER, OR USING THERE NIGTHSTIKS TO DISARM HIM, THEY DECIDED TO SURRONDED HIM AND KILL HIM, SO ONE COP SHOOTS, AND THEY ALL HAVE TOO? AREST THESE KILLERS and STOP HIRING PUSSY ASS COPS that are affraid every day they have to do there job!”

Again, this video is terribly graphic. Viewer discretion is definitely advised.

https://www.instagram.com/p/-z3eBvPopx/?taken-by=daniggahot

At a press conference, San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr told reporters, “This suspect had already shown by committing a felony aggravated assault that he was a danger to others, so he could not be allowed to move away from the scene.”

