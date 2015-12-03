Sci-fi nerds and frat guys aren’t the only ones pumped up for the new Star Wars: The Force Awakens film. Ladies are just as excited to see Episode VII.

Like any good fan girl, you’ve already purchased your ticket and binge watched the existing six movies, but now you need to decide what to wear. Luckily, Forever 21 has launched a 30-piece collection of cute hoodies, shirts, yoga pants, and other loungewear that feature your favorite Star Wars characters, from R2D2 to Darth Vader.

There’s also pieces for men and children, so your holiday shopping couldn’t be more simple.

Everyone will be so jeally when you’re all cozy in your Star Wars onesie during the midnight premiere (especially the guys in full Darth Vader costumes). Ready. Set. Shop!

Shop the full collection online here or in your local Forever 21.