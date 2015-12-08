Over the weekend, news broke that Kristin Cavallari’s brother Michael is the subject of an ongoing missing person case in Utah after his car was found abandoned off of a highway. Today, the reality star commented on her social media accounts to thank the public for their support as she waits for answers.

On Instagram, she shared a throwback photo of her and her brother at the beach as kids. It read, “I appreciate all the concern, thoughts, and prayers that have been extended to me and my family. We remain hopeful and I will share any news that we receive. I have such gratitude for all those that have shared their support.”

I appreciate the thoughts &prayers that have been extended to me & my family. I have such gratitude for those that have shared their support — Kristin Cavallari (@KristinCav) December 7, 2015

The Deseret News reported that Cavallari’s laptop and cellphone were found inside the car, which appeared to have hit a large rock on the side of the road on November 27. The vehicle’s engine was running and its airbag was deployed.

ET Online reports that Michael Cavallari was arrested just days before the car was found.

Michael has gotten in trouble with the law before. In November 2014, he pleaded guilty to DUI and received three years probation.

Cavallari just welcomed her third child with husband Jay Cutler, the Chicago Bears quarterback. They named the baby girl Saylor James, and she joins two older brothers, Camden, 3, and Jaxon, 1.