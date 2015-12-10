There is an armed gunman at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro who is surrounded by police. No shots have been fired.

Arkansas State’s official Twitter page sent out this warning at 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, December 10 that reads, “Report of an active shooter spotted at the student union. Everyone should evacuate to the west side of the building and clear the area.”

Report of an active shooter spotted at the student union. Everyone should evacuate to the west side of the building and clear the area. — Arkansas State (@ArkansasState) December 10, 2015

According to a follow-up tweet posted 13 minutes later, “The individual with a weapon has been surrounded by police. No shots have been fired, no reported injuries.”

A text alert was sent out to the campus. The student union was evacuated and the school is currently on lockdown.

The Jonesboro Sun tweeted that the police chief said that the armed man was “armed with shotgun” and had “two propane tanks ready to blow.”

Apparently, it all started when the gunman crashed a car into a barrier. The news anchor uses the pronoun “he,” so we assume it is a male. No word on if the gunman is a student or in anyway associated with the college.

BREAKING: Per @ArkansasState, the campus is on lockdown following a car crashing into a barrier https://t.co/ZxrqT6Zys5 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 10, 2015

Reports that this is the ASU shooter’s vehicle, per KFVS News‘ Twitter.

Arkansas State University (also known as A-State) is a public university and is the flagship campus of the Arkansas State University System. There are currently over 9,800 undergraduates enrolled at the school.

As if finals week wasn’t stressful enough. We’re thinking of everyone at ASU and hoping this scary situation is quickly resolved.

Update, 3:49 p.m.

Suspect is reportedly in custody.

JPD: A-State suspect is IN CUSTODY. — Region 8 News (@Region8News) December 10, 2015

Campus is still on lockdown, per the school’s official Twitter page.

Campus remains on lockdown until further notice. — Arkansas State (@ArkansasState) December 10, 2015

The suspect has been placed in custody. Police are investigating the scene. Remain on lockdown. — Arkansas State (@ArkansasState) December 10, 2015

This story is developing. Please refresh for new details.