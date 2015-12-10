Cadets at Citadel Military College in South Carolina have been suspended after photos that appear to show cadets dressed up as Klu Klux Klan members emerged on social media. While WBTV says eight cadets were suspended, another source close to the investigation told The Post and Courier the number of cadets is actually 13.

Thursday morning, a woman said posted screenshots of videos showing the cadets wearing hoods that resemble KKK outfits on Facebook after seeing them on Snapchat.

The cadets claimed they were dressed as “Ghosts of Christmas Past” singing holiday carols, but the woman, who does not attend the Citadel, said she posted the screenshots on Facebook because they offended her.

“Whether they are supposed to look like ghosts or not, we all know what they look like and they know what they look like and it’s just rude,” she said in a Facebook post.

Kind of have to agree with her…they look like Klan members. No one ever accuses little kids on Halloween of dressing up as the KKK because a ghost sheet and KKK sheet are different.

See for yourself below.

Lieutenant General John W. Rosa, the president of the Citadel, released the following statement after hearing word of the incident:

“A social media posting, which I find offensive and disturbing, was brought to my attention this morning. It shows an upper class cadet in front of seven cadets with pillowcases over their heads. In accordance with college policy, we immediately began suspension proceedings for those cadets known to be involved, and we are continuing to investigate this incident. Preliminary reports are cadets were singing Christmas carols as part of a “Ghosts of Christmas Past” skit. These images are not consistent with our core values of honor, duty and respect. We will provide more information upon completion of the investigation.”

Students at The Citadel attended a mandatory meeting on the photos today.

One source believes the men are likely first-year students, or “knobs,” but the identities of the cadets have not been revealed by the school.

The Citadel was founded in 1842 as a military college and arsenal established by Charleston officials to protect white residents from the city’s majority black population over fears of a slave revolt.

What do you think? Are people overreacting to the “ghost” costumes or do the cadets deserve to be kicked out?

This story is developing. Please refresh for new details.

