The pursuit of soft, flowing hair is a tough one, and everyone has their different tricks. While some ladies turn to methods like a conditioner made of mayo or pouring beer in their hair to give it extra shine, I know people who swear by WEN, a hair care line founded by celebrity hairstylist Chaz Dean.

For anyone who has seen those WEN infomercials and thought the product was too good to be true, you might be right. Sure, it looks perfect on spokespersons Brooke Shields and Alyssa Milano, but not only does this product not work – women are saying it actually causes extreme damage to their hair.

The Daily Beast reports WEN is being sued by more than 200 women in 40 states. Instead of strong, healthy hair, these women have experienced significant hair loss to the point of visible bald spots, hair breakage, scalp irritation, and rash.

According to court papers, one woman says she purchased the WEN Sweet Almond Mint basic kit in January of 2014 for around $30, but began losing large amounts of hair within a couple of weeks. Even when she stopped using the product, her hair continued to fall out. She says she ended up losing “one quarter to one third” of the hair on her head. In an attempt to regrow her hair, she claims that she was forced to spend a substantial amount money on vitamins and extensions to mask the loss.

Sephora’s website has less than stellar reviews for the brand’s Fig Cleansing Conditioner. Comments include one user saying, “My hair has never been more dry, prone to knots and tangling. I’ve noticed SIGNIFICANT hair loss, damage, breakage and thinning.”

Another reviewer writes, “I started using Wen about two weeks ago and I have only used it maybe 3 times so far and I am noticing unusual amounts of shedding!”

Yikes. Not to sound vain, but I would be a mess if this happened to me.

Furthermore, the suit alleges Guthy-Renker, the company responsible for WEN informercials that play at 3 a.m., makes sure to cover up negative reviews, even removing them from websites. The company also encourages customers to use up to 32 pumps at a time. A WEN customer service representative who posted on the company’s website says that Guthy-Renker’s version of WEN is slightly different than the one sold via www.chazdean.com and QVC.

Those involved are currently trying to decide on a settlement outside of court.

Have you or anyone you know had a negative experience with WEN products?