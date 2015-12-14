Pierce Brosnan might still make your mom swoon, but his 18-year-old son might be more up your alley. (Up for a double date with your mother?)

Dylan Brosnan is an up and coming model, as he proves in Burberry’s spring/summer 2016 campaign. Yum.

Pierce’s stunning son has been modeling for a few years already. Last year, he was featured as the face of Saint Laurent’s permanent men’s collection alongside Val Kilmer’s equally attractive son, Jack.

Don’t worry – Pierce isn’t jealous of Dylan’s rising fame. Like any proud papa, Pierce Brosnan posts photos of his son all over his Instagram. Check out some of the best photos of the hot son below.

VIEW GALLERY