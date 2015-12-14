Condoms are a great thing- they prevent babies and the spread of STD’s. So why is it that guys always make a fuss about wearing them? Oh right, they hate the feeling. Well to that I say, would they rather raise a child together? Didn’t think so.

I’m sure men would prefer sex with a condom to no sex at all, but with the latest scientific breakthrough, maybe they will shut up for good.

Scientists in Australia *insert down-under pun here* have been experimenting with a new material called hydrogel that feels more like skin-to-skin contact than anything currently on the market.

Via Cosmopolitan:

“It’s really unusual to touch,” Swinburne University cognitive neuroscientist Joseph Ciorciari said. “It feels like real human tissue, like when you’re touching someone but they’re covered in a lubricant.”

Hydrogel is thinner and stronger than latex condoms and is made from water, held together by molecular chains called polymers. But it gets better. With the help of a $100,000 grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the scientists are also playing around with the idea of adding antiviral and antibacterial chemicals to the condoms to prevent the spread of STDs. A-freakin-men.

You hear that, fellas? Wrap it up, and just be happy you’re getting laid to begin with.