If you thought finals week was scary, you’re going to hate this story.

An unnamed female student at Syracuse University was stabbed by a robber inside her dorm room this morning according to Syracuse.com. The burglar claimed through the unlocked window of the student’s dorm room in Park Point Apartments. He stabbed her in the back when she woke up to the male robber in her room around 6:10 a.m. before he fled the dorm with her wallet. The weapon used has not been reported.

“The suspect was last seen running east on East Adams Street towards Thornden Park, campus police said. The only description police provided of the assailant was that he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans,” Syracuse.com reports.

The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital by Syracuse University Ambulance and is now in stable condition.

Um…keep those windows locked, you guys.