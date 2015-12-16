A professor at Wheaton College was put on administrative leave for wearing a hijab.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Dr. Larycia Hawkins, who is a Christian, was wearing the headscarf to show solidarity for Muslim women in America.

On Facebook, the professor posted photos wearing the hijab and wrote, “I stand in human solidarity with my Muslim neighbor because we are formed of the same primordial clay, descendants of the same cradle of humankind–a cave in Sterkfontein, South Africa that I had the privilege to descend into to plumb the depths of our common humanity in 2014.

“I stand in religious solidarity with Muslims because they, like me, a Christian, are people of the book. And as Pope Francis stated last week, we worship the same God.” Hawkins continued that she will wear the headscarf throughout the weeks leading up to Christmas and encouraged other women to do the same.

VIEW GALLERY

Although Hawkins did not tell the school she planned to do wear a headscarf, she spoke to the Council on American Islamic Relations to make sure she did not offend Muslims.

Still, Wheaton says it is questioning the theological implications of Hawkins’ act.

“Wheaton College faculty and staff make a commitment to accept and model our institution’s faith foundations with integrity, compassion and theological clarity,” the college said in a statement. “As they participate in various causes, it is essential that faculty and staff engage in and speak about public issues in ways that faithfully represent the college’s evangelical Statement of Faith.”