The holiday season is in full swing, which means it’s time to embrace your inner glitterati. It’s common knowledge that holiday parties call for lots of sparkles, but if sequin dresses aren’t really your speed, why not go for a bold statement necklace instead?

You can wear the simplest LBD or even a cute pair of pants and a top, accessorize the hell out of them, and be the best dressed girl at any party you hit. These five neck pieces are all awesome options.

VIEW GALLERY