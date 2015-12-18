Does each continent have their own human barbie? The latest doll-like woman comes to us from Brazil. Andressa Damiani, a 23-year-old YouTube star with a 20-inch waist and 32F bra size, swears everything except her contact lenses and hair extensions are 100% real, but not everyone appreciates her ideas of beauty.

“I’ve had strangers tell me they are disgusted to look at my face and they fear me when they see me walking past,” Damiani told Daily Mail. “People run away when they see me.”

She claims that on top of never having surgery to change her figure, she doesn’t diet or exercise, yet she maintains doll-like features she has had since childhood. In fact, she claims to have been bullied to her looks in school as a kid. When she was in her early twenties, she says she decided to “embrace her Human Barbie appearance.” In 2012, she started producing YouTube videos that showed people how to achieve the look and has racked up more than 600,000 subscribers.

Damiani’s fans have also compared her to Elsa from Disney’s Frozen, and it’s not hard to see why.

“People think I’m insane and I only care for beauty but they shouldn’t be afraid,” she said. “I want to show the world that everyone can be a doll. You don’t have to be skinny or blonde – just create your own look and be happy.”

See photos of Brazil’s human barbie Andressa Damiani below.

