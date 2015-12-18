Third Democratic Debate Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Cancel all your holiday parties on Saturday night – you’ve got plans. They involve a bag of popcorn, your Twitter feed ready, and the third Democratic debate.

Your faves Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Martin O’Malley (yup, only three candidates) will all be back for the Saturday forum hosted hosted by ABC News , the New Hampshire Democratic Party and the Union Leader. David Muir and Martha Raddatz of ABC News will moderate.

This time around, Clinton, Sanders, and O’Malley will likely discuss climate change, terrorism, and gun control.

The debate will air live from Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, which will be the first state to have a primary next year and one of the few states where Sanders is fiercely challenging Clinton.

Virtually anyone can find a way to watch this presidential debate for free. Check out the best options below.

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2015

Time: 8 p.m. EST

How To Watch Third Democratic Debate On TV

Tune into ABC to check out the Democratic debate live. Check your local listings for exact channel.

How To Watch Third Democratic Debate Online

The debate will stream for free at www.abcnews.com . No cable subscription is necessary to stream.

How To Watch Third Democratic Debate On Phone or Tablet

If you’re on the go, you can still watch the action as long as you have the ABC News mobile app. You can also download the ABC News app on Apple TV, Roku, and Xbox One.