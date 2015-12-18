So maybe those Kourtney Kardashian dating Justin Bieber were slightly out of control, but maybe Kourt is still the cougar we thought she was.

On Wednesday night, Kourtney was spotted in Beverly Hills on a date with Quincy Combs, the 24-year-old son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, at Scott Disick‘s favorite restaurant, Il Pastaio. Keep in mind that the eldest Kardashian daughter is a 36-year-old mother of three. Yeah.

A source said, “He is happy while it lasts. Even if she is using him to get back at Scott, he couldn’t care less.”

Guess she’s making it clear that Scott Disick is really out of the picture.

Like Kourtney, let’s get to know young Quincy Combs, shall we?

Quincy is the son of Diddy and model/actress Kim Porter. He’s making his own career as a singer, model, and actor, of course. Apparently, his biological father is Eighties New Jack Swing singer Al B Sure and he was named after his godfather music legend Quincy Jones.

And he’s a hottie.

